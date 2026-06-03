Shia LaBeouf pleads guilty in Mardi Gras incident, avoids jail

Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty in a case surrounding a bar fight in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

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LaBeouf agreed to a plea deal on simple battery charges, The Associated Press reported.

New Orleans police said the actor hit two men during the fight outside of a bar in the French Quarter. TMZ reported that several people restrained LaBeouf before police got to the scene.

Police said the actor had shouted homophobic slurs during the fight, something LaBeouf denied, WWL reported.

The “Transformers” actor was injured that night and was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to an area hospital and eventually jail.

He posted a $100,000 bond at the time and was told to enter rehabilitation treatment, undergo drug and alcohol testing, and stay away from others who were involved in the incident, according to WWL.

While the plea deal avoids a jail sentence, he was sentenced to a six-month suspended sentence, two years of active probation, and must complete anger management and sensitivity training classes, WWL reported.

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