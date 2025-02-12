Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2025 nominees; Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Chubby Checker on the list

CLEVELAND — Fourteen artists and groups have been named as nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

This year the museum selected Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Oasis, OutKast, Phish, Soundgarden and The White Stripes for the shortlist.

As in past years, the list of nominees spans eras and genres from the 1960s to the 1980s and punk to hip-hop, The New York Times reported.

Eight of the nominees are on the list for the first time, according to Billboard. Those are Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast and Phish.

Checker has been trying to get into the organization to recognize him for his talents, going so far as to take out a full-page ad in Billboard magazine saying he had “the biggest dance of the century,” referring to the hit “The Twist.”

“I want my flowers while I’m alive. I can’t smell them when I’m dead,” the now 83-year-old performer wrote in the 2001 advertisement.

He was first eligible in 1985, Variety reported.

An artist becomes eligible for enshrinement 25 years after the release of their first recording. Nominees are selected by 1,000 music historians, industry professionals and artists who have previously been inducted, the Times reported.

Now it is up to fans to whittle down the list of the nominees that will be inducted into the Rock Hall later this year. Billboard said about half will make the cut for the Class of 2025.

You can cast seven votes daily through April 21.

Those who are selected will be announced in April while the ceremony will be held in Los Angeles this fall, the Times reported.

