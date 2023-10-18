Rite Aid to close more than 150 stores in wake of bankruptcy filing; here’s the list

Rite Aid will close more than 150 locations on the heels of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing earlier this week.

The list of the first of the stores to be closed was included in court filings submitted Monday.

The chain announced Sunday that it filed for bankruptcy and obtained $3.45 billion in financing as it carries out a restructuring plan, according to Reuters.

The company said falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits led to the filing.

In 2022, Rite Aid paid up to $30 million to resolve lawsuits alleging pharmacies contributed to an oversupply of prescription opioids. The pharmacy chain, along with others, was named as a defendant in lawsuits that alleged it helped fuel the opioid crisis in the U.S.

The plan will “significantly reduce the company’s debt” while helping to “resolve litigation claims in an equitable manner,” Rite Aid said.

The company assured customers that it is not going out of business, and prescriptions that are filled at the stores slated to close will be transferred.

Here are the stores set to close, according to court documents:

California

4044 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles

4046 South Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

7859 Firestone Blvd., Downey

4402 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

935 North Hollywood Way, Burbank

139 North Grand Ave., Covina

13905 Amar Road, La Puente

920 East Valley Blvd., Alhambra

3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside

1670 Main St., Ramona

6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

8985 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

25906 Newport Road, Menifee

24829 Del Prado, Dana Point

30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel

19701 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda

1406 West Edinger Ave., Santa Ana

2738 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura

720 North Ventura Road, Oxnard

20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino

2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

901 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

571 Bellevue Road, Atwater

5409 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights

1309 Fulton Ave., Sacramento

3029 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa

959 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles

3000 South Archibald Ave., Ontario

15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada

8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

499 Alvarado St., Monterey

Connecticut

289 Greenwood Ave., Bethel

Delaware

25 Chestnut Hill Plaza, Newark

3209 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington

Idaho

1600 North Main St., Meridian

5417 5005 West Overland Road, Boise

Maryland

728 East Pulaski Highway, Elkton

5624 Baltimore National Pk, Baltimore

5804 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore

7501 Ritchie Highway Glen, Burnie

7967 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Glen, Burnie

5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite1347, Bel Air

Massachusetts

80 East Main St., Webster

Michigan

924 West Main St., Fremont

507 N Lafayette St., Greenville

715 South Clinton St., Grand Ledge

24 Mile Road, Macomb

102 North Centerville Road, Sturgis

47300 Pontiac Trail, Wixom

35250 South Gratiot Ave., Clinton Twp.

51037 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township

3100 East Michigan Ave., Jackson

9155 Telegraph Road, Taylor

1243 U.S. 31 South, Manistee

Ford Road, Garden City

2838 East Court St., Flint

1900 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit

36485 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp.

25922 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills

North Whittemore St., St. Johns

1124 North Ballenger Hwy., Flint

2701 South Cedar St., Lansing

New Hampshire

420 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack

New Jersey

4057 Asbury Ave Ste 8, Tinton Falls

431 Haledon Ave., Haledon

35 Mill Road, Irvington

Route 38 Suite 49, Lumberton

773 Hamilton St., Somerset

1434 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown

3 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford

210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua

108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20, Mullica Hill

2370 Route 33, Robbinsville

Route 37, East Toms River

86 B Lacey Road, Whiting

New York

2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga

2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn

2 Whitney Ave., Floral Park

71-18 Kissena Blvd., Flushing

3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown

2981 Ocean Ave., Brooklyn

3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside

198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream

836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore

2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore

901 Merrick Road, Copiague

577 Larkfield Road, East Northport

695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station

700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford

273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay

397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue

593 Old Town Rd., Port Jeff Station

65 Route 111, Smithtown

2453 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore

1567 Penfield Road, Rochester

Ohio

3129 Lincoln Way, East Massillon

120 South Main St., New Carlisle

146 Woodman Drive, Dayton

2701 Market St., Youngstown

401 West North St., Springfield

230 South Main St., Bellefontaine

Oregon

2440 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland

Pennsylvania

2715 Parade St., Erie

5612 N. Fifth St., Philadelphia

350 Main St., Pennsburg

4011 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia

1441 Old York Road, Abington

300 Market St., Johnstown

8716 New Falls Road, Levittown

11750 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia

169 West Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

1315 East Washington Lane, Philadelphia

801 Wyoming Ave. Ste 9, West Pittston

657 Heacock Road, Yardley

2801 W. Dauphin St., Philadelphia

1709 Liberty St., Erie

674 Route 196, Ste 14, Tobyhanna

2722 West 9th St., Chester

950 East Baltimore Pike, Yeadon

8235 Stenton Ave., Philadelphia

7941 Oxford Ave., Philadelphia

136 North 63rd St., Philadelphia

5440 Lansdowne Ave., Philadelphia

208 East Central Ave., Titusville

1080 S West End Blvd, Quakertown

700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington

351 Brighton Ave., Rochester

5235 Library Road, Bethel Park

5990 University Blvd Ste 30, Moon Township

2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh

5410 Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh

6090 Route 30, Greensburg

4830 William Penn Highway, Export

1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle

2178 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem

1628 South Fourth St., Allentown

2401 East Venango St., Philadelphia

6327-43 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia

200 W. Ridge Ave. Ste 112, Conshohocken

301 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

7036 Wertzville Road, Mechanicsburg

Virginia

833 North Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

1458 Mount Pleasant Road, Chesapeake

Washington