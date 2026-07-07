Recall alert: Blueberries shipped to Publix stores recalled over E. coli concerns

Frozen blueberries sold in eight Southern states states are being recalled over concerns that the fruit may be contaminated with E. coli, federal officials said on Monday.

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According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries were originally recalled by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., a company in San Carlos, Chile.

Publix is now recalling the 10-ounce packages of the blueberries on the shelves of stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. Initiates Recall of Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries Due to Potential E. coli O145 Contamination https://t.co/37H4s5Td45 pic.twitter.com/s2nyJLFto0 — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) July 7, 2026

The lot code for the blueberries is 60401, and packages had a “best by date” of Feb. 9, 2028, according to the FDA.

The agency stated that there were 12 confirmed cases of consumers experiencing stomach illness between May 11, 2026, and June 5, 2026. All were linked with E. coli O145:H28 infections, the FDA said.

Frutas y Hortalizas S.A. initiated the recall.

“After receiving reports of consumers experiencing digestive illnesses and having consumed GreenWise frozen blueberries as part of their diet, Frutas y Hortalizas S.A. has decided to initiate the recall,” the company said in a statement.

Consumers who have frozen GreenWise blueberry products with the affected lot date should not consume them, the FDA said. Packages should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Info.foodsafety@comfrut.com or call the company at 336-899-5612, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

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