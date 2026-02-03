Recall alert: 84K vehicles recalled for instrument panel issues

Tens of thousands of Kias and Hyundais have been recalled because of issues with their instrument panels.

The safety warnings were issued in two separate National Highway Traffic Safety Alerts.

In all, 84,328 cars are being recalled.

The first recall involves 42,677 Kias with a software issue that causes the instrument panel to fail, the NHTSA said.

The following vehicles are being recalled:

2025

Kia K4

2025-2026

Sorento

Sorento Hybrid

Sorento Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV)

2026

Sportage

Sportage Hybrid

Sportage PHEV

K5

EV9

Carnival

Carnival Hybrid

A software update will be installed either over the air or by a dealer for free.

Owners of recalled vehicles will be alerted by mail after March 26, but can call Kia at 800-333-4542 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is SC361, the NHTSA said.

A separate recall involves Hyundai vehicles for a similar issue.

Again, a software issue can cause the instrument panel to fail, according to the NHTSA.

The following vehicles are part of this recall:

2025-2026

Tucson Hybrid

Tucson PHEV

2026

IONIQ 5

Santa Cruz

Kona

Palisade

Palisade Hybrid

Santa Fe

Santa Fe Hybrid

Sonata

Sonata Hybrid

Tucson

The issue will be corrected by an over-the-air update or by a dealer for free.

Owners will get letters alerting them to the issue after March 27, but they can call Hyundai at 855-371-9460. The company’s recall number is 293, the NHTSA said.

