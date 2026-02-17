Recall alert: 23K cases of peanut butter recalled due to foreign matter contamination

Thousands of cases of peanut butter have been recalled due to the presence of a foreign material.

The Food and Drug Administration said that a total of 23,435 cases, containing packages of various sizes, have been recalled because the peanut butter may have pieces of blue plastic in it.

The recall was initiated by Ventura Foods in April 2025, but it was upgraded to a Class II recall on Feb. 12, according to the FDA enforcement report.

The peanut butter was distributed by US Foods, DYMA Brands, Sysco, and Gordon Food Service.

Click here for a complete list of products and lot numbers.

The peanut butter was shipped to 40 states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

©2026 Cox Media Group