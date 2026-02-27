Recall alert: 186K LED light fixtures recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 186,500 LED light fixtures because they pose a fire hazard.

The recall affects High Bay Linear LED light fixtures because the pins inside that are used to hold the LED board to the light can degrade, allowing the board to come loose, the CPSC said.

They came in 2-foot and 4-foot wide models.

The following model numbers are part of the recall:

2-foot model

55202

55203

55208

55209

55209-WC

55213

55214

55222

55223

55225

55226

55227

55228

55360

55361

55362

55363

55477

55478

55480

55481

55482

55483

55484

55485

55504

55505

55506

55507

55508

55511

55512

55514

55515

55518

55534

55535

55536

55537

55538

55539

55710

55711

55712

55713

55714

55715

4-foot model

55213

55214

55215

55230

55231

55232

55364

55365

55366

55367

55487

55491

55492

55510

55521

55716

55717

55720

55722

They were sold at stores nationwide, including LED Indy, Universal Lighting of America, Inc. and Independent Lighting, as well as online from January 2016 to June 2025 for between $50 and $350.

If you have the recalled light fixtures, you should stop using them and contact the company, PQL, for replacement retaining pins. You should register the light here.

You can call PQL at 805-416-5251, or reach the company by email or online.

