Recall alert: 110K Mustangs recalled for two issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued two recall notices involving 110,626 Mustangs.

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The first recall affects 67,842 sports cars and is because of an issue with their windshield wipers or washing systems.

Ford recalled some 2024 to 2026 Mustangs and 2025 to 2026 Mustang GTD vehicles because when it is cold outside the wipers may only work at their high speed setting and the washing system may not function, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will inspect and replace the wiper motor if necessary. Owners will receive letters this month alerting them to the issue, followed by a second letter when repairs are available.

The company’s internal recall number is 26C32.

The second recall affects 42,784 Mustang Mach E vehicles from the 2021 to 2023 model years.

In this recall, the rear differential pinion shaft may break, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will repair or replace the rear differential assembly. Owners will be alerted to the issue in a letter sent on July 13, with a second letter sent when the repairs are available.

The company’s internal recall number for this issue is 26S50.

Owners can call Ford at 866-436-7332 for more information on either recall.

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