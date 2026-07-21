‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ stars Angie Katsanevas, Shawn Trujillo split

Two stars of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” are calling it quits after 27 years of marriage.

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Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo have separated, TMZ and Page Six reported.

The couple shares a 15-year-old daughter, Elektra, E! News reported.

They married in 1999, the same year they started their business Lunatic Fringe Salon, according to The Los Angeles Times. They eventually expanded the brand into a franchise that has locations in Utah, Idaho, and Ohio.

Season 7 of the reality show wrapped up in May, so TMZ pondered if the split would be featured, as there is no indication of exactly when they separated. No air date for the latest season has been announced, The Los Angeles Times reported.

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