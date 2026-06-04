Prince estate to release ‘Timeless’ album of rarities

Prince’s purple reign lives on.

The estate of the seven-time Grammy Award winner is releasing a new album filled with previously unreleased recordings, Billboard reported.

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The 10-song album, “Timeless,” will be released released through the estate’s partnership with Sony’s Legacy Recordings and will arrive on Aug. 28, 2026, according to Variety.

Prince, who died on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57, had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and 19 songs that hit the Top 10.

Timeless, a new collection of rare and previously unreleased recordings that trace the evolution of Prince’s legendary career. We welcome a first-of-its-kind music project that covers songs from each decade of his beautiful life. Arriving August 28, the set features 10 tracks… pic.twitter.com/XubztbPAoR — Prince (@prince) June 4, 2026

The upcoming album will be preceded by the release of a 1995 recording, “Stone,” Billboard reported. The song is from the artist’s archives and is available to stream, according to the music news website. It was written by Sandra St. Victor, Tom Hammer, and Jules Van Even, Variety reported.

The tracks for “Timeless” will cover recordings from 1977 through 2016, marking the first time that a collection of Prince songs will be curated from every phase of his career, Billboard reported.

“Timeless” will be released in multiple physical configurations, according to Variety. They will include a D2C-exclusive limited-edition Purple Marble Vinyl, standard black vinyl and on CD.

“Timeless” traces Prince’s remarkable artistic evolution across nearly four decades, from his earliest studio recordings as a teenage prodigy in Minneapolis to one of his final recorded performances,” a news release from the singer’s estate stated. “The collection showcases the extraordinary consistency, curiosity and creative ambition that defined his work throughout his life, offering fans a rare opportunity to hear previously unheard chapters of his creative journey.”

Here is the “Timeless” tracklist: .

“I Am You” – 1977 “Tick Tick Bang” – 1981 “Heaven” – 1985 “I Wonder” – 1989 “With This Tear” – 1991 “Stone” – 1995 “Calabama” – 2003 “The Guilty Ones” – 2007 “Bestest Friend” – 2012 “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Live)” – 2016

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