Powerball: Here are the numbers from Wednesday’s $850M drawing

Citing strong ticket sales, lottery officials raised the Powerball jackpot to $850 million on Wednesday. A drawing was held again on Wednesday night, as players of the game attempted to become the first jackpot winner in more than two months.

The numbers drawn Monday for the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history were 1-7-46-47-63 and the Powerball was 7. The multiplier was 3X.

It was the 30th consecutive drawing in the jackpot run since the last jackpot was won on July 19.

If someone wins the big prize on Wednesday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $397.4 million before taxes.

The next drawing will be held on Saturday night.

In July, a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$850 million – Sept. 27, 2023 drawing.

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won