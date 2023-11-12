‘Pork Chop’: 400-pound pig removed from Florida home over health concerns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Animal control officials in South Florida took custody of a 400-pound pig on Thursday because it was severely obese.

The pig, named “Pork Chop,” was taken by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control after its owner was evicted from her West Palm Beach residence, WPTV reported.

The animal also had a skin condition and needed its tusks and nails groomed, according to the television station.

According to Palm Beach County online court records, the animal’s owner, Kelly Anne Jacobson, 37, of West Palm Beach, had been cited two previous times for similar infractions in September 2022 and February 2023.

The original citation in 2022 noted that Pork Chop’s hooves “were overgrown and he was in need of vet care.”

Jacobson told WPTV that she had put the pig on a diet but had difficulty finding someone to groom the animal.

“I’ll do whatever I have to do to make him better,” Jacobson told the television station. “But I need him.”

Online court records showed that an eviction notice had been issued against Jacobson on Nov. 2.

Jacobson was evicted because she allegedly did not pay rent for three months, WPTV reported.

Thomas McDermott, the Fort Lauderdale-based landlord who owns the company that owns the home, told the television station that Jacobson said Pork Chop was removed six months ago.

Mark Gallopo, who lives in the neighborhood, said Pork Chop’s squeals were “sharp.” He added that when animal control officials removed the pig, his stomach was dragging on the ground.

“They actually had to lift it up from the backside, and she walked it from the frontside,” Gallopo told WPTV.

Animal control officials said they do not plan to return the pig to Jacobson and would be “petitioning the court for custody,” according to the television station.

Officials said the process to take custody from Jacobson takes between 30 to 60 days.

Annette Wrubleski, of the Flying Pig Sanctuary in the Central Florida city of Bartow, said that Pork Chop has a long road ahead. She said the pig needs a lean diet of fruits, vegetables and grains.

“It’s going to be a long process,” Wrubleski told WPTV. “He can’t walk and doesn’t have that activity level to exercise, but it will come in time.”

Animal officials are hoping that a sanctuary will adopt the pig.

“I don’t know what to say right now,” Jacobson told the television station. “They (took) Pork Chop away from me.

“And I fought a lot of people for a long time to keep him. And people are taking him away from me.”