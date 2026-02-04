Penny cashes in as Westminster Dog Show’s Best in Show

It was time for a change at the Westminster Dog Show as Penny the Doberman pinscher won Best in Show, the first of the breed to do so in 37 years.

She beat an Afghan hound, an Old English sheepdog and a fox terrier, among others, for the crown, The New York Times reported.

Second place, called Reserve, was won by Cota, a Chesapeake Bay retriever.

The Times said Cota held the ribbon in its mouth and paraded around the arena before dropping it.

But it was Penny and her handler, Andy Linton, who won. It was the second time Linton won. He also won back in 1989 with another Doberman.

Linton told the crowd that Penny, “is as great a Doberman as I have ever seen,” The Associated Press reported.

He told reporters, “I had some goals, and this was one of them,” sharing that he is coming to the end of his career.

Westminster is, according to the AP, “the U.S. show dogs’ most coveted prize.”

Dogs are judged on how closely they match their breed’s ideal.

Penny, who beat out 2,500 other dogs across 200 breeds, is co-owned by Greg Chan of Toronto.

This was the fifth win for a Doberman at the Westminster Dog Show in the event’s 150th year.

