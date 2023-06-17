Trending

Pennsylvania state trooper killed, another injured in shooting; suspect dead

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Troopers shot: One trooper was killed and another was injured when a gunman opened fire in Pennsylvania. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was fatally shot and another was injured in two incidents on Saturday involving the same shooter, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The suspected shooter was fatally shot during the second incident, WHTM-TV reported.

According to state police, a trooper encountered an armed person at about 12:45 p.m. EDT in the area near the State Police Lewistown barracks in Mifflintown, WPMT-TV reported. The trooper was wounded and taken to an area hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries, according to the television station.

He is in stable but critical condition, Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote in a tweet.

At about 3 p.m. EDT, officials said the shooter was located in Walker Township, WHP-TV reported.

According to state police, troopers exchanged gunfire with the subject, the television station reported. One trooper and the suspect were fatally shot.

The names of the troopers and the suspect will be released at a later date, authorities said.

David Kennedy, president of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, praised the two troopers in a statement, according to WHP.

“Pennsylvania has lost one hero while another fights for his life,” Kennedy said. “The bravery of these Troopers and their loved ones will stay in our hearts forever.”

It is unclear what led to the first shooting, authorities said.

Latest trending news:

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!