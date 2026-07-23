Paul McCartney surprises fans on Beatles tour while FaceTiming with Ringo

LIVERPOOL, U.K. — A recent Magical Mystery Tour was a magical experience for some Beatles fans and it isn’t a mystery why.

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When the Magical Mystery Tour bus was stopped at a traffic light, who but Paul McCartney himself was in a car nearby?

He was on the phone, FaceTiming with none other than Ringo Starr.

Bus driver Neil Morton told The Times, “he was waving the phone at me with Ringo on FaceTime. So it was him who drew my attention.”

Everyone on the bus thought he was joking when he told them the “Hey Jude” singer was there, but when they saw he wasn’t, he said it was “very exciting.”

Tour guide Tony Curley said, “He was saying hello to everyone, but in a Liverpool style. ‘All right, lads. How are you doing?’”

This isn’t the first time McCartney has given the tourists with a ticket to ride on the tour a memorable trip.

“It’s one of those things, you know? Sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn’t. Other lads have previously encountered him at his house too,” Curley said.

The tour typically lasts about two hours and, according to the newspaper, is “a deep dive” across the city that traces the steps of The Beatles from their childhood homes to Strawberry Fields.

McCartney was in Liverpool for an event at the Liverpool Institute for the Performing Arts, which he co-founded. He was scheduled to give an award to actor Stephen Graham, Billboard reported.

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