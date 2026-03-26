Paul McCartney announces new album, ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’

He is almost 84, but Paul McCartney remains active as a profilic songwriter and performer.

The former Beatle singer-songwriter and bassist, who has had a successful solo career for more than five decades, announced his first new album in nearly six years, the BBC reported.

‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane,’ McCartney’s 18th solo studio album, will be released on May 29.

McCartney called the new work a “collection of revealing glimpses” into “never-before shared” memories, according to the BBC.

#PaulMcCartney has released a new single, “Days We Left Behind,” marking his first new music in five years:



• The track serves as a love letter to Liverpool and arrives alongside confirmation of his new album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” due May 29



• The project is produced… pic.twitter.com/lwi85ENAcG — Variety (@Variety) March 26, 2026

McCartney also previewed a single from the upcoming album, “Days We Left Behind.”

It is McCartney’s first solo album since “McCartney III” was released in 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to a news release, the album and single are an introspective look back for McCartney about his childhood in the days before the Beatles hit it big in 1962 and spawned “Beatlemania.”

“Songwriters, you know, and writers in general — what else can you draw on besides the past?” he said in the BBC audio clip. “I mean, you can do the present, but still a lot of the past in that. So anyway, this is the past, you know — it’s just a lot of memories of Liverpool for me, and that involves a little bit in the middle about John.”

“This is very much a memory song for me,” McCartney said in a statement, according to Variety. “The album title, ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane,’ comes from a lyric in this track. I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else?

“It’s just a lot of memories of Liverpool. It involves a bit in the middle about John (Lennon) and Forthlin Road, which is the street I used to live in. Dungeon Lane is near there. I used to live in a place called Speke, which is quite working class. We didn’t have much at all but it didn’t matter because all the people were great and you didn’t notice you didn’t have much.”

McCartney has sold more than 500 million albums during his career, the BBC reported.

He previously used the phrase “the boys of Dungeon Lane” in a 1991 demo for a song titled “In Liverpool,” according to Variety.

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