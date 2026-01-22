Oscar nominations: Who will be vying for the awards

The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards are being announced, with “One Battle After Another” expected to dominate.
The Leonardo DiCaprio film won four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Variety reported. Teyana Taylor won for Best Supporting Actress.
The vampire drama “Sinners” is also expected to be well represented this year. The Associated Press reported that horror films are typically overlooked, but that may change with the Ryan Coogler-directed and written movie
Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks were up early to announce the nominees.
The Oscars will be handed out on March 15 with Conan O’Brien as host.
Here is the list of categories, which will be updated as nominations are announced:
Best Picture
Best Director
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio Del Toro,. “One Battle After Another”
- Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
- Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”
- Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
- Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
- Amy Madigan
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Teyana Taylor
Adapted Screenplay
- “Bugonia”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Train Dreams”
Original Screenplay
- “Blue Moon,” written by Robert Kaplow
- “It Was Just An Accident,” written by Jafar Panahi, collaborators Nader Saivar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
- “Marty Supreme,” written by Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
- “Sentimental Value,” written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- “Sinners,” Ryan Coogler
Animated Short Film
Costume Design
Achievement in Casting
Live Action Short Film
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Salava
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankeinstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Documentary Feature Film
Documentary Short Film
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Original Song
Production Design
Sound
Visual Effects
