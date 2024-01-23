Oscar nominations announced: Will it be ‘Barbie’ vs. ‘Oppenheimer?’

The Oscar nominations are out and it is once again expected to be a “Barbenheimer” battle.

The nominations are being announced Tuesday morning by hosts Zazie Betz and Jack Quaid. Betz is known for her roles in “The Joker,” “Atlanta” and “Deadpool 2″ while Quaid is the son of Hollywood stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, and is known for his roles in “Oppenheimer,” “The Hunger Games” series and “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

The Oscars will be awarded on March 12 with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for the second year in a row and fourth time overall, The Associated Press reported.

Here are the nominees:

Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fvCPQPyoqy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

True story - these are your Documentary Feature nominees... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rkkyHDPK8X — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aBsxxYEiwg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RuPaqiinzZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Word is out - these are the nominees for Original Screenplay... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/l0MmlQNqz7 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

From page to screen... these are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nGKO6H3YtV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FdA3xLqF0i — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xSdGdZRsBa — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xTZE5RhKX4 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/leINgb0N7q — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8n9zb32k2P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

















