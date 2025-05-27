Olympic icon Mary Lou Retton accused of DUI in West Virginia

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. — Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Mary Lou Retton was recently arrested for DUI in West Virginia.

Retton, 57, was stopped in Marion County, West Virginia, on May 17 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs, court records show.

The West Virginia native was released on a $1,500 bond.

Retton was thrust into the spotlight during the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, becoming the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal in gymnastics, CBS Sports reported. She had two perfect 10s in the vault and floor exercise, despite having an injured knee that was surgically repaired weeks before the games.

She won a total of five medals during the games - one gold, two silver and two bronze.

Retton was enshrined in the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame more than a decade later in 1997. She also became a motivational speaker and a television host.

In 2023, however, her daughter said that she was “fighting for her life” with a “very rare form of pneumonia,” adding that she did not have health insurance, USA Today reported.

An online fundraiser brought in $450,000, but there were questions surrounding why she wasn’t able to get insurance like her daughter claimed and how the fundraiser money was being spent.

After the medical bills were paid, the family said they would donate “all of the remaining funds” to a charity of Retton’s choice, but how much was used on hospital funds, or where the remainder went was not answered by the gold medalist or her family when USA Today asked in January 2024.

In May 2024, she told Entertainment Tonight that the money left over from the medical bills would go to the American Lung Association.

Her daughter then told USA Today that her mother could not get affordable health insurance because of pre-existing conditions, including “over 30 orthopedic surgeries, including four hip replacements.”

Retton appeared on the “Today” show, saying, “They were about to put me on life support.” But later in the interview said she was able to get health insurance.

0 of 15

©2024 Cox Media Group