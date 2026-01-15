Trending

No kidding: Goat tries to enter senior retirement facility

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Officers with the Auburn Police Department pose with Ruby, a goat who attempted to enter a senior retirement facility on Jan. 11.
AUBURN, Wash. — Police in Washington state helped solve a potentially baaa-d situation when a goat attempted to enter a senior retirement facility.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the wayward goat, named Ruby, attempted to enter the Wesley Lea Hill senior independent living community on Jan. 11.

Since no kids are allowed as residents, officers with the Auburn Police Department were called to corral the animal.

“Once the scene was secure, officers even managed to get the suspect on a leash for a quick photo op,” the police department wrote on social media.

A friend of the goat’s owner later arrived and picked up Ruby.

The animal is not facing any punishment for its actions.

“Charges were dropped due to extreme adorableness,” the Auburn Police Department said.

