Morgan Wallen announces ‘Still the Problem’ stadium tour

Country music superstar and sometimes bad boy Morgan Wallen is hitting the road for a stadium tour.

Wallen, who was accused of tossing a chair from a Nashville bar’s roof, will be launching his “Still the Problem” stadium tour next year.

He will appear in cities across the country once the tour kicks off on April 10 in Minneapolis. It wraps up on Aug. 1 in Philadelphia.

Here’s the list of stops:

April 10: Minneapolis

April 11: Minneapolis

April 18: Tuscaloosa

May 1: Las Vegas

May 2: Las Vegas

May 8: Indianapolis

May 9: Indianapolis

May 15: Gainesville

May 16: Gainesville

May 29: Denver

May 30: Denver

June 5: Pittsburgh

June 6: Pittsburgh

June 19: Chicago

June 20: Chicago

June 26: TBA

June 27: TBA

July 17: Baltimore

July 18: Baltimore

July 24: Ann Arbor

July 25: Ann Arbor

July 31: Philadelphia

Aug. 1: Philadelphia

Two dates, June 26 and 27, are blurred out on Wallen’s website.

Fans can sign up for presales now, with early sales launching on Nov. 5. General ticket sales begin Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Opening acts include Brooks & Dunn and Thomas Rett, Billboard reported.

The album, which inspired the tour “I’m The Problem,” was released on May 16 and spent 12 non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It was his third consecutive album to top the chart for at least 10 weeks.

Wallen got his start as a contestant on “The Voice” in 2014, according to the “Today” show. He swept the Billboard Music Awards with 11 wins in 2024 and was named the Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards, the “Today” show reported.

But he also has had several run-ins with the law; he was charged with driving under the influence in 2016. Those charges were dropped.

In 2020, he was arrested and charged with public intoxication after being thrown out of Kid Rock’s Nashville restaurant. The charges were also dismissed.

In 2021, his contract was suspended after a video surfaced of Wallen using a racial slur. He canceled his concert tour that year and was banned from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

In 2024, he was arrested for throwing a chair from a rooftop bar in Nashville. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and was sentenced to seven days in a DUI education center and two years’ probation.

This year, he left the “Saturday Night Live” set at the end of the show when the cast hugged and the credits rolled. He was the episode’s musical guest. He posted “Get me to God’s country” on Instagram shortly after, the “Today” show reported.

