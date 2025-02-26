Michelle Trachtenberg, who appeared in ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ found dead

NEW YORK — Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles on “Gossip Girl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Harriet the Spy,” was found dead in her New York City apartment on Wednesday, police said. She was 39.

Her death is not believed to be suspicious, sources told ABC News.

The actress’ mother found her just after 8 a.m. ET, the news organization reported. A cause of death has not been confirmed, Variety reported.

Trachtenberg’s death was first reported by the New York Post.

Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications, sources told ABC News.

BREAKING: Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in “Harriet the Spy” and “Gossip Girl,” has died. She was 39. Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes, police sources told ABC News. https://t.co/VnU47vlaJZ — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2025

Trachtenberg began acting as a child, KTLA reported. She played the role of Dawn Summers, the younger sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and Georgina Sparks in “Gossip Girl.”

Born in New York City on October 11, 1985, Trachtenberg made her television debut in commercials when she was 3, Deadline reported. She then landed a recurring role as Lily Montgomery on the soap opera All My Children.

She also starred in Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her role in Discovery children’s series Truth or Scare before landing a feature lead as Harriet M. Welsch in the 1996 film “Harriet the Spy.”

After “Buffy” ended its run in 2003, Trachtenberg played Celeste on “Six Feet Under” and guest starring on shows including “House,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “Weeds,” CNN reported.

She most recently appeared in two episodes of Max’s “Gossip Girl” reviv

© 2025 Cox Media Group