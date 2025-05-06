Met Gala surprise: Rihanna reveals she’s pregnant with third child with A$AP Rocky

NEW YORK — Debuting a pregnancy during the Super Bowl is so 2023. Rihanna had cameras clicking as she showed off her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala.

She was the last person to arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night during the gala that launched the Costume Institute exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” CNN reported.

Rihanna was dressed in a Marc Jacobs pinstripe suit that showed off her baby bump, accompanied by a polka-dot cravat and oversized hat.

Her partner, A$AP Rocky, had arrived earlier than she did as he was one of the co-chairs of the event. He was dressed in a self-designed suit that was “a bit of Harlem Nights,” the 1989 Eddie Murphy film. He added an umbrella and Christian Louboutin shoes to complete the look.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Met Gala Co-Chair, A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

He confirmed that this is the third child the couple has had together, saying “it feels amazing” to reveal the news, The Associated Press reported.

Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m good, shockingly feeling okay and not too overwhelmed at the moment. At first, I was kind of like - tired but I’m excited,” she shared when asked how she was feeling about sharing the news.

Rihanna first took to the Met Gala red carpet in 2009. He hit his first red carpet at the annual event with Rihanna in 2021, People magazine reported.

Anna Wintour called the entertainers one of the most influential celebrity couples when it comes to fashion.

“First of all, they’re very talented, they’re very brilliant, I think they have wonderful values, and they have an enormous amount of style,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

0 of 35

0 of 219

©2024 Cox Media Group