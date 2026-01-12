Mary J. Blige announces first Las Vegas residency

R&B superstar Mary J. Blige will be heading to Las Vegas for her first residency.

Blige announced her series of shows, “Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency,” during an appearance on the “Today” show on Jan. 12.

She said, “That’s major for me. Vegas is the big time.”

It won’t be your typical concert, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul said it will be more of a storytelling event.

“It’s going to be done more theatrical,” she said. “It’s still going to have the music, it’s still going to be fun — but it’s a story so there’s going to be actors and actresses. So the music tells the story. I have so many songs I haven’t performed yet for my fans. ... The actors are going to narrate the music.”

BET called the concerts not a “nostalgia act. This is a victory lap.”

Blige will be in residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on the following dates:

May 1

May 2

May 6

May 8

May 9

July 10

July 11

July 15

July 17

July 18

Citi/AAdvantage cardholders can buy tickets during a presale on Jan. 13 through the City Entertainment website.

Fan presale is on Jan. 14 at 1 p.m., while MGM Rewards, Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales will be on Jan. 15.

General ticket sales will be on Jan. 16.

Blige has nine Grammy Awards and two Academy Award nominations one for acting in “Mudbound” and one for the film’s song “Mighty River,” KSNV reported.

