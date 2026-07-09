‘Madonna: Into the Groove’ photo book chronicles banner year of ‘Material Girl’

A new photo book will chronicle the year Madonna progressed from singer to pop culture icon.

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“Madonna: Into the Groove” will be released in October and will feature images by noted rock ‘n’ roll photographer Ken Regan, Rolling Stone reported. There will be accompanying text by former Rolling Stone staff writer Tomás Mier.

The book traces the Material Girl’s raucous year in 1985. According to Billboard, she performed her hits “Holiday” and “Into the Groove” at Live Aid in Philadelphia and had a starring role in the film “Desperately Seeking Susan.”

Madonna, now 67, had four hits in the Billboard Hot 100 in 1985, with “Crazy For You” holding down the No. 1 spot for one week. “Material Girl” peaked at No. 2, and “Dress You Up” and “Angel” both rose to No. 5, according to Billboard. It was also the year of her Virgin Tour, with the Beastie Boys as an opening act.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Madonna: Into the Groove' will chronicle the pop icon's massive 1985, during which she embarked on her Virgin Tour, played Live Aid, and starred in 'Desperately Seeking Susan.'



Details: https://t.co/FIeka5c3Qy pic.twitter.com/ghnyQniO5G — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 8, 2026

That established Madonna as the Queen of Pop, a title she has held for four decades.

Over 160 pages, the book features portraits of Madonna as she became a megastar, Rolling Stone reported.

According to a news release from publisher Simon & Schuster, the book will feature photographs taken in both intimate and public settings. They include photos of Madonna in the studio, working out in the gym, in a hotel bedroom and performing onstage.

All of them are “highlighting her raw, magnetic sexuality,” the news release stated.

Madonna published the coffee table book “Sex” on Oct. 21, 1992, with her album, “Erotica,” released the next day, Billboard reported.

It was controversial when it was released, but the book sold 1.5 million copies worldwide, according to the music news website.

According to the Simon & Schuster news release, Mier “offers fresh insights into Madonna’s whirlwind romance with Sean Penn, why the Mondrian session became the most successful shoot of Regan’s career, and even how the infamous Penthouse and Playboy photos affected her performance at Live Aid.”

Madonna released her 15th studio album “Confessions II,” this month, Rolling Stone reported. The 16-track record features the songs “Danceteria,” “I Feel So Free,” and “Bring Your Love,” a duet with Sabrina Carpenter.

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