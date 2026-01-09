Macy’s to shutter stores in 12 states as part of ‘Bold New Chapter’ initiative

Macy’s has informed its employees that more stores are closing as part of its initiative called a “Bold New Chapter.”
This time, it is 14 locations in 12 states:
California
- Grossmont Center, La Mesa, California
- West Valley Mall, Tracy, California
Georgia
- Northlake Mall, Atlanta
Maryland
- Marley Station, Glen Burnie, Maryland
Michigan
- Rivertown Crossings, Grandville, Michigan
Minnesota
- Crossroads Center, St Cloud, Minnesota
New Hampshire
- Fox Run, Newington, New Hampshire
New Jersey
- Livingston Mall, Livingston, New Jersey
- Interstate Shopping Center, Ramsey, New Jersey
New York
- Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York
North Carolina
- Triangle Town Center, Raleigh, North Carolina
Pennsylvania
- Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, Tarentum, Pennsylvania
Texas
- La Palmera Mall, Corpus Christi, Texas
Washington
- Parkway Super Center, Tukwila, Washington
The “Bold New Chapter” campaign launched about two years ago and was started to “strengthen our stores, simplify how we operate, and invest in the experiences that matter most to our customers,” the letter from CEO Tony Spring said.
Spring said that customers have responded to the changes, especially in the 125 stores that have been reimagined. The company also modernized its supply chain and opened a new fulfillment facility.
The stores that are closing were called “underproductive” and are part of streamlining operations.
Those who worked at the affected locations are being given transfer opportunities as available, or severance and outplacement services as appropriate.
Last Februrary the company said it would close 150 locations through the end of this year, Fast Company reported.
According to the Macy’s website, clearance sales will start at the affected locations this month and will run for about 10 weeks. Closing Macy’s Backstage locations will also start their clearance sales in January, but will run for four weeks.
