Lil Nas X charged with felonies after last week’s incident

Rapper Lil Nas X is now facing several felony charges after an incident last week that saw him wandering the street in his underwear and allegedly charging at officers.

He was found in the street in the Studio City section of Los Angeles wearing only underwear and cowboy boots.

The “Old Town Road” singer was walking down Ventura Boulevard early Friday morning, reportedly telling the person filming him that he was going to a party, and at one point put an orange traffic cone on his head, TMZ reported.

Police said when they arrived, he charged at them, CNN reported last week.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, now faces four felonies, including three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and a count of resisting an executive officer, The Associated Press reported.

The types of injuries the officers allegedly sustained were not released, according to TMZ, which first reported the charges.

He had been taken to an area hospital when officials suspected he had been having a possible overdose. After several hours there, he was taken to jail and has been there since Aug. 22, the AP reported. He was being held without bail until he could be brought before a judge, TMZ reported.

0 of 43

©2024 Cox Media Group