LeBron James makes his ‘second decision’

For a day, LeBron James has been teasing that he was making a big decision. Now we know what it is.

On Monday, he posted to social media, “The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. 🫡👑 #TheSecondDecision."

Some speculated that he would be retiring, others thought maybe he would be leaving the Lakers. Some even guessed it was all just an ad for some sort of promotion for a company.

When he left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat, he made the announcement on “The Decision” on ESPN, according to Bleacher Report.

Monday’s post caused the price of tickets for the Los Angeles Lakers’ final game of the regular season next April to surge on StubHub, USA Today reported. Tickets before the post were as low as $82, but after the cheapest ticket was $731, the publication reported Tuesday morning.

Next year will be his 23rd in the league and the eighth with the Lakers. He will be the first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons and is the oldest active player in the NBA at the age of 40, according to Bleacher Report.

The NBA season starts Oct. 21.

For those who guessed the last option, they were correct.

About an hour and a half before the promised noon announcement, he posted a follow-up video on social media that showed it was just an ad for Hennessy VSOP. It is a limited edition that bears James’ name and is available “in select markets worldwide” this month, the company said in a news release.

The liquor company responded to the announcement on X: “Had to stir things up a bit.”

"At the heart of this edition is LeBron’s signature ‘crowning’ gesture - a symbol of elevation, and leadership now reimagined on a vibrant orange bottle. This bold colorway, inspired by LeBron’s dynamic spirit, signals a fresh energy and a new occasion for celebration. From courtside to cocktail hour, it’s a bottle built to bring people together," Hennessy said in a news release.

James said of the new collaboration, “It’s an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy. Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story. The design features my crowning gesture, which is special for me and stands for celebration and connection. That’s what this bottle is made for.”

This isn’t the only time a spokesperson deal has teased a potential but improbable retirement. He was also featured in a series of Amazon ads that alluded to a career change, Sports Illustrated reported. Some people thought that the decision coincided with the first day of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

For those wondering, LeBron James has a big deal with Amazon, and Prime Day starts tomorrow.



Not a coincidence. https://t.co/yPHD2Ut6La — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) October 6, 2025

