LeBron James leaving Lakers, will become free agent

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time MVP, is testing the market again.

[ Read more trending news ]

Instead of returning with the Los Angeles Lakers for his record-breaking 24th season, James, 41, has decided to become a free agent, The Athletic and ESPN reported.

The Athletic cited an anonymous “league source,” while ESPN, the first outlet to report the news, quoted Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. Klutch Sports represents James.

BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zzVk6xUVF1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

James’ tenure with the Lakers was his longest continuous stint with any franchise during his career, the Los Angeles Times reported. He led the team to its 17th NBA championship in 2020 and became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader while playing for Los Angeles.

According to ESPN, the Golden State Warriors were planning to go after James once the NBA’s free-agent negotiating window opens at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

James made $52.6 million last season but could sign for a pay cut to join Golden State superstar Stephen Curry, according to the Times.

James, who has won four NBA titles, saw his record 21-year All-NBA streak end last year when he was limited to 60 games because of sciatica affecting his right leg and lower back, ESPN reported.

James missed the first month of the 2025-2026 season.

He finished the season averaging 20.9 points — his 23rd-straight season scoring at least 20 a game — while shooting 51.5% from the field. He also grabbed 6.1 rebounds and had 7.2 assists per game.

James has scored 43,440 points in the regular season and added 8,521 in the postseason.

He had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the Lakers’ season-ending playoff loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

0 of 35

© 2026 Cox Media Group