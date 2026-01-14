LA28 Olympics: Ticket registration opens

If you ever dreamed of going to the Olympics, the first step to get there is now open.

From now until March 18, Olympic hopefuls can register to get a chance to buy tickets, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Click here to register for the lottery.

Keep in mind, it is just the portal to register to be chosen to buy tickets, not an actual ticket purchase. That will come in April.

If chosen, people living near where the events are being held will have a chance to buy tickets from April 2 to April 6. Those people will have to enter their ZIP codes during registration for the ticket presale and use the local ZIP code if they get the chance to buy tickets, the Times reported.

This is the third time that the Olympics have been held in Los Angeles, KNBC said.

Then, from April 9 through 19, everyone else will have an opportunity to buy tickets.

So, when will people learn if they are one of the lucky ones chosen to buy a ticket?

They'll get an email starting on March 31 if they have an assigned timeslot to buy tickets. Then, when tickets are actually are avaialbe, they will be able to buy up to 12 tickets per person. If they don't buy their full allotment, they'll be added to subsequent draws, without having to reregister.

If you’re not chosen for the initial ticket drop, others will happen leading up to the games, The Athletic said.

There are 14 million tickets for both the Olympics and Paralympics, with 1 million of them costing only $28. About one-third of tickets will be less than $100, the KNBC said.

Competition starts on July 12, 2028, with field hockey, basketball, rugby sevens, water polo, handball and cricket, while the Opening Ceremony will be held on July 14, 2028.

Competitions for two sports — Canoe Slalom and softball — will be played outside of Southern California and instead will be in Oklahoma City.

Track and field will take the place of swimming events in the first week, with swimming going to the second week, but the marathons will be on the final weekend as usual, KNBC reported.

The first medals will be awarded on July 15 in the triathlon.

The complete schedule can be seen here or below:

