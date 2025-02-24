‘Killing Me Softly’ singer, Roberta Flack, dies

R&B legend Roberta Flack has died at the age of 88.

Flack’s representative announced her passing, but did not provide a cause of death, Variety reported.

“We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator,” the statement read.

She announced in 2022 that she had ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, which did not allow her to sing any longer, The Associated Press reported.

Variety said she was a classically trained singer-pianist but didn’t have a big break until her version of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” was used by Clint Eastwood in his directorial debut “Play Misty for Me” in 1971.

She hit No. 1 on the pop charts, followed by her iconic “Killing Me Softly” released in 1973, which was eventually covered by the Fugees in 1996.

Both “Play Misty for Me” and “Killing Me Softly” won Grammy Record of the Year honors back-to-back, in 1973 and 1974, USA Today reported. No one would do that again until U2 won it in 2001 and 2002 with “Beautiful Day” and “Walk On,” Variety and USA Today said. Billie Eilish also had the honor of back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021 with “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted.”





