Keith Urban sails into new genre; to release yacht rock album

Keith Urban’s music has evolved, and he’s entering his yacht rock phase.

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The country superstar announced his “Flow State” album, which he called “an unexpected evolution of music,” in an interview with People magazine.

“I bought a studio in Nashville and all I wanted to do was break it in by doing a song or two,” he said. “And we thought just for fun, we would do a couple of yacht rock songs. I had no intention of releasing it. It was just something to do that we really loved playing that kind of music.”

He told Extra, who caught up with Urban for his induction into the Musicians Hall of Fame Class of 2026, something similar, that the album was a surprise.

“It wasn’t a plan. I just bought a new studio and I wanted to just break it in and so we thought we’d do one or two yacht rock songs for fun and when we got to the end of the session on the first day, Dann Huff says, ‘You got any more?’ And I was like, ‘Maybe.’

Most of the album is yacht rock covers, but it does include some new music by the four-time Grammy Award winner.

Two songs have already dropped, including a collaboration with Michael McDonald, “We Go Back,” the only original track on the album.

He also released the Seals & Crofts hit “Summer Breeze.”

“These songs that have stood the test of time were written and inspired as a sort of a reaction to and an antidote to the times… They were the perfect songs to bring everybody together," Urban told Extra.

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