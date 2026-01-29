‘The Karate Kid,’ ‘Clueless,’ ‘The Incredibles’ among 25 films added to National Film Registry

The Library of Congress has announced the 25 films that will be added to its National Film Registry.

They include such films as “The Karate Kid,” “Clueless” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” alongside six silent films that date back all the way to 1896.

The films were selected for “their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance,” library officials said in a news release.

Some films that you would assume are already in the annals of the LOC are finally being added, including “White Christmas” and Grace Kelly’s final film, “High Society.”

There are four documentaries, including Ken Burns’ “Brooklyn Bridge.”

“When we preserve films, we preserve American culture for generations to come. These selections for the National Film Registry show us that films are instrumental in capturing important parts of our nation’s story,” Acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen said in the news release. “We are proud to continue this important work, adding a broad range of 25 films to the National Film Registry as a collective effort in the film community to protect our cinematic heritage.”

The public submitted 7,559 films for consideration, and the nominations for next year are being accepted now until Aug. 15. Click here for more information.

Films must be at least 10 years old to be considered according to the National Film Preservation Act. The National Film Preservation Board, which advises the Librarian of Congress on policies and selections for the registry, was created in 1988.

With the 25 films added for 2025, the registry now holds 925 movies.

Here is the complete list of films added this year in order of release:

“The Tramp and the Dog” (1896)

“The Oath of the Sword” (1914)

“The Maid of McMillan” (1916)

“The Lady” (1925)

“Sparrows” (1926)

“Ten Nights in a Barroom” (1926)

“White Christmas” (1954)

“High Society” (1956)

“Brooklyn Bridge” (1981)

“Say Amen, Somebody” (1982)

“The Thing” (1982)

“The Big Chill” (1983)

“The Karate Kid” (1984)

“Glory” (1989)

“Philadelphia” (1993)

“Before Sunrise” (1995)

“Clueless” (1995)

“The Truman Show” (1998)

“Frida” (2002)

“The Hours” (2002)

“The Incredibles” (2004)

“The Wrecking Crew” (2008)

“Inception” (2010)

“The Loving Story” (2011)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014)

For more on the films, including a synopsis for each, click here.

