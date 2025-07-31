Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis

Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake revealed in a social media post on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The “SexyBack” singer, 44, who closed out his Forget Tomorrow World Tour this week, wrote about his health condition in an Instagram post.

“As I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour -- I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me,” he wrote. ”Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has -- then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” Timberlake added. “When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out.

“I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

The 10-time Grammy Award winner was one of the vocalists for the boy band NSYNC before he went solo in 2002.

The debut solo album, “Justified,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and included four top-40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including“Like I Love You” (No. 11), “Cry Me a River” (No. 2), “Rock Your Body” (No. 5) and “Senorita” (No. 27).

His second album, “FutureSex/LoveSounds," released in 2006, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Three singles would be chart-toppers on the Hot 100: “SexyBack,” “My Love” (featuring T.I.) and “What Goes Around …. Comes Around.”

The Mayo Clinic said that Lyme disease is caused by borrelia bacteria, which is carried by some ticks. Humans who contract the illness usually do so after being bitten by one of those ticks, often in a wooded area. Symptoms of the disease include rashes, body pain and stiffness, muscle weakness and immune-system issues.

Timberlake is not the first musician who has publicly shared his Lyme diagnosis, according to Billboard. Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber have publicly spoken about their struggles with the illness.

