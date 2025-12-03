Judge sides with Cher in royalties battle with Sonny Bono’s widow

LOS ANGELES — The beat goes on for Cher.

A federal judge in Los Angeles sided with the singer-actress again, ruling that Sonny Bono’s widow could not reclaim 50% of her late husband’s composition royalties that were granted to Cher in a divorce agreement 40 years ago.

U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt wrote in a final judgment issued Nov. 26 that Mary Bono could not use the federal Copyright Act to reclaim royalties that were granted to Cher in 1978.

Cher, 79, is a Grammy Award winner who also scored an Academy Award for Best Actress in “Moonstruck,” along with an Emmy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. In his decision, Kronstadt ruled that she can also keep her role as the avenue to pass royalties she sold to Iconic Artists Group.

The ruling is the latest chapter in a four-year battle between Cher and Mary Bono, 64, who handles her late husband’s estate. As a result of the ruling, Mary Bono could also be on the hook for substantial legal costs. She plans to appeal, her attorney said.

“Each side prevailed on certain issues. We appreciate Judge Kronstadt’s efforts in the case, but believe he got the law wrong on copyright terminations,” Mary Bono’s attorney, Daniel Schacht, told Rolling Stone. “It is important that authors and their heirs have the rights that Congress intended.”

Cher’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The judge ruled that Cher will be awarded costs on all but one claim in the case, Rolling Stone reported. Mary Bono may recover costs on the claim she won that involved her authority in selecting the estate’s royalty administrator.

Mary Bono’s widow had tried to dissolve the royalty rights for Sonny & Cher’s hits, including “I Got You Babe’’ and “The Beat Goes On,” along with other recordings the singing duo made.

Cher filed suit against Mary Bono in October 2021, claiming that Sonny Bono’s estate improperly tried to terminate her rights to Sonny & Cher royalties.

Sonny Bono died in a skiing accident in 1998, leaving his widow in charge of his estate. His music publishing grants became eligible for termination beginning in 2018. That is when Mary Bono began notifying publishers of her intent to reclaim certain interests, including royalties.

Cher, born Cheryl Sarkisian, married Salvatore “Sonny” Bono in 1964. In addition to their music, the couple also hosted a variety show on television, “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour," from 1971 to 1974.

Sonny Bono also served in the U.S. House of Representatives in the late 1990s and was the mayor of Palm Springs, California, from 1988 to 1992.

