John Cena shaves head as he awaits second hair transplant procedure

You can’t see John Cena’s hair -- at least for now.

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The professional wrestler-turned-actor shared a photograph of his shaved head as he prepares for his second hair transplant procedure, People reported.

Cena, 49, a 17-time world heavyweight champion, shared the behind-the-scenes snapshot on his social media platforms before his next procedure, which will take place at the Anderson Center for Hair in Atlanta.

Cena is smiling as he shakes hands with his doctor, Ken Anderson, according to Bleacher Report.

Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey! pic.twitter.com/0Gpareki5U — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2026

He explained in his caption that he “went all in” for a second round of FUE -- (Follicular Unit Extraction) treatment, People reported.

Cena underwent his first hair replacement procedure in November 2024, according to the magazine.

The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery said that FUE involves taking “individual follicular units (natural clusters of hairs grouped in 1-4 hairs each) from the back of the head and at times from the beard and other body regions” and transplanting them “typically back into balding areas of the scalp or other areas of the body as aesthetically needed.”

Cena told Entertainment Tonight in a 2025 interview that he decided to get his baldness treated after seeing jokes from WWE fans.

He said that the surgery “completely changed the course of my life” and gave him more range as an actor, according to Bleacher Report.

Cena first confirmed he underwent a hair transplant in April 2025 during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“There’s another headline for ya: hair transplant,” Cena told McAfee. “There’s no shame in that, man. I got a problem, I tried to fix it. I’m working on it. I saw so many bald spot signs.”

Cena conceded that he had one regret about the procedure.

“I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago,” Cena told People. “I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 (men) suffer from thinning or baldness.”

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