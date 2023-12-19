Trending

How do you wrap a gift: Some tips to make your present look great

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Wrapping gifts, as anyone who has done so will tell you, is a talent.

And as talent goes, some of us have it and some don’t.

If you are gift-wrapping challenged, fear not, because anyone can make their gifts look great with a little help.

Below are a few videos that take you step-by-step through the wrapping process.

Before you begin, be sure to gather your supplies – wrapping paper, a box for the gift, tape (double-sided is good to have), scissors, ribbon and any extra box decoration you want to include.

Next, make sure you have a good, flat surface to work on.

Now you are ready to go for technique. The videos offer tips on regular box wrapping, wrapping items without a box, and tackling those odd-shaped gifts (think bicycle).

  • How to wrap a Christmas present

Click here for basic gift-wrapping tips.

  • How to make a bag out of wrapping paper

Need a bag and don’t have one? Try this.

  • How to make a bow out of leftover wrapping paper

If you are short on bows or want one that matches the paper, here is a tutorial.

  • How to make your own wrapping paper

Can’t find any paper you like? Try making your own.

  • Some good gift-wrapping hacks

These tips will make your presents stand out under the tree.

