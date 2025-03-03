Highland Park parade shooter pleads guilty as trial is about to start

The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others during a July 4 parade in 2022 has pleaded guilty just as his trial was about to start.

Robert Crimo III was charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder - three counts for each person killed - and 48 counts of attempted murder, in the shooting that occurred in Highland Park, in suburban Chicago, WMAQ reported.

Opening statements were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT Monday morning, WFLD reported. But about an hour after the scheduled start of the trial, Crimo pleaded guilty to all counts.

Crimo had confessed to police to opening fire on the crowd that had gathered for the parade.

Jury selection began on Feb. 24, The Associated Press reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





