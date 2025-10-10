Gwen Stefani, No Doubt to reunite for Sphere residency

LAS VEGAS — No Doubt is getting back together for a Las Vegas residency.

The “Don’t Speak” group will be at the Sphere starting in May for only the third time they’ve performed together in seven years, TMZ reported.

They took the stage at Coachella and L.A. Fire Aid concerts the past two years.

Billboard reported that Gwen Stefani will be the first woman to headline at the Sphere since it opened in 2023.

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” Stefani said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

No Doubt started in Anaheim and became one of the cornerstones of the 1990s. Their breakthrough “Tragic Kingdom” topped the Billboard 200 for nine consecutive weeks and earned two Grammy awards among nine nominations.

After almost three decades, Stefani went solo and produced her own album “Love. Angel. Music.” released in 2004, which had the No. 1 hit “Hollaback Girl,” Billboard reported.

Presales start on Oct. 15 with general sales starting on Oct. 17, Rolling Stone reported.

0 of 31

0 of 47

©2024 Cox Media Group