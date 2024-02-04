Grammy Awards honor music industry’s best (Live updates)

LOS ANGELES — The 66th Grammy Awards are being held Sunday, with the music industry’s most popular artists gathering to honor the best work and performances from 2023.

The ceremony recognizes recordings released from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 15, 2023.

The show will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

Stars scheduled to perform include musical legends Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel and U2, the latter in a remote appearance from the Sphere in Las Vegas, according to Variety. SZA, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Burna Boy and Travis Scott will also take the stage.

Billboard confirmed that Taylor Swift will not perform but will be at the ceremony.

SZA is the top contender with nine nominations, while Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers have seven apiece. Taylor Swift, Eilish and Rodrigo each had six nominations.

Music icons who died in the last year, including Tina Turner and Tony Bennett were to be honored at Sunday’s show with performances, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The performances will be held during the “In Memoriam” segment of Sunday’s show, the entertainment news website reported.

Tracy Chapman will return to sing “Fast Car” with Luke Combs; she closed the Grammys in 1989 with the song, according to CNN. Chapman’s original version won that year for best pop female vocal performance, Billboard reported.

The Grammy Premiere Ceremony, where more than 80 nominees received their awards, was happening several hours before Sunday’s telecast.

Trevor Noah will host the show for the fourth consecutive year.

Here is the list of nominees, which will be updated as winners are announced.

Winners are indicated in bold.

Record of the Year

“Worship,” Jon Batiste

”not s,” boygenius

”Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

”What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

”On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

”Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

”Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

”Kill Bill,” SZA

Album of the Year

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste

”The Record,” boygenius

”Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

”Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

”The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

”Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo”

Midnights,” Taylor Swift

”SOS,” SZA

Song of the Year

“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie: The Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Theron Thomas

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

”Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

”What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

”Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

”Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

”Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

”Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

”Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson

”Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

”Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

”-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran

”Midnights,” Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin

”Loading,” James Blake

”Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure

”Strong,” Romy & Fred again..

“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

”Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

”One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

”Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake

”For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers

”Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022),” Fred again..

“Kx5,” Kx5

″Quest for Fire,” Skrillex

Best Rock Performance

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

”More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas

”Rescued,” Foo Fighters

”Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Best Metal Performance

72 Seasons,” Metallica

“Bad Man,” Disturbed

”Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost

”Hive Mind,” Slipknot

”Jaded,” Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

“Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)

“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

“This Is Why,” Paramore

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters

”Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet

”72 Seasons,” Metallica

”In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

“This Is Why,” Paramore

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

”Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

”Cool About It,” boygenius

”A&W,” Lana Del Rey

Best Alternative Music Album

“The Record,” boygenius

“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys

”Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

”Cracker Island,” Gorillaz

”I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

”Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

”ICU,” Coco Jones

”How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

”Kill Bill,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Good Morning,” PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol

“Simple,” Babyface featuring Coco Jones

”Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon

”Hollywood,” Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

”Love Language,” SZA

Best R&B Song

“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

“Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley)

“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Since I Have a Lover,” 6lack

”The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy

”Nova,” Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy

”The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“SOS,” SZA

Best R&B Album

“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét

“Girls Night Out,” Babyface

”What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones

”Special Occasion,” Emily King

”Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

”Love Letter,” Black Thought

”Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

”Players,” Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

”Attention,” Doja Cat

”Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

”Low,” SZA

Best Rap Song

“Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)

“Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

“Barbie World” from “Barbie: The Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

Best Rap Album

“Michael,” Killer Mike

“Her Loss,” Drake & 21 Savage

”Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin

”King’s Disease III,” Nas

”Utopia,” Travis Scott

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“The Light Inside,” J. Ivy

“A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited,” Queen Sheba

”For Your Consideration’24 - The Album,” Prentice Powell and Shawn William

”Grocery Shopping With My Mother,” Kevin Powell

”When the Poems Do What They Do,” Aja Monet

Best Jazz Performance

“Movement 18′ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste

”Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin

”Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone featuring the Baylor Project and Russell Ferranté

”But Not for Me,” Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding

”Tight,” Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“For Ella 2,” Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

”Alive at the Village Vanguard,” Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding

”Lean In,” Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke

”Mélusine,” Cécile McLorin Salvant

”How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“The Source,” Kenny Barron

”Phoenix,” Lakecia Benjamin

”Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn,” Adam Blackstone

”The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs

”Dream Box,” Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Basie Swings the Blues,” The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

“The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo,” ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

”Dynamic Maximum Tension,” Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

”Olympians,” Vince Mendoza and Metropole Orkest

”The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions,” Mingus Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

“El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2,” Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

“Quietude,” Eliane Elias

”My Heart Speaks,” Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

”Vox Humana,” Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

”Cometa,” Luciana Souza and Trio Corrente

Best Alternative Jazz Album

“The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello

“Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

”Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole

”SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

”Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Bewitched,” Laufey

“To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Liz Callaway

”Pieces of Treasure,” Rickie Lee Jones

”Holidays Around the World,” Pentatonix

”Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen

”Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,” (Various Artists)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“As We Speak,” Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

”On Becoming,” House of Waters

”Jazz Hands,” Bob James

”The Layers,” Julian Lage

”All One,” Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album

“Some Like It Hot,” Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks and NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen and Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

“Kimberly Akimbo,” John Clancy, David Stone and Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

“Parade,” Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen and Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer and lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)

“Shucked,” Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally and Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail and Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers”Buried,” Brandy Clark”Fast Car,” Luke Combs”The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton”White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“High Note,” Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings

”Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne

”I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves

”Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill and Paul Franklin

”Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

”We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Buried,” Brandy Clark and Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves)

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers and Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

“Last Night.” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini

”Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne

”Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan

”Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers

”Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste

”Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys of Alabama

”Inventing the Wheel,” Madison Cunningham

”You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens”

Best Americana Performance

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Friendship,” Blind Boys of Alabama

”Help Me Make It Through the Night,” Tyler Childers

”King of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

”The Returner,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)

“Blank Page,” Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War and Treaty)

“California Sober,” Aaron Allen, William Apostol and Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson)

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile)

“The Returner,” Drew Lindsay, JT Nero and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

“Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“Brandy Clark,” Brandy Clark

”The Chicago Sessions,” Rodney Crowell

”You’re the One,” Rhiannon Giddens

”The Returner,” Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

“Radio John: Songs of John Hartford,” Sam Bush

”Lovin’ of the Game,” Michael Cleveland

”Mighty Poplar,” Mighty Poplar

”Bluegrass,” Willie Nelson

”Me/And/Dad,” Billy Strings

”City of Gold,” Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

“All My Love for You,” Bobby Rush

“Ridin’,” Eric Bibb

”The Soul Side of Sipp,” Mr. Sipp

”Life Don’t Miss Nobody,” Tracy Nelson

”Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge,” John Primer

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Blood Harmony,” Larkin Poe

“Death Wish Blues,” Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton

”Healing Time,” Ruthie Foster

”Live in London,” Christone

“Kingfish,” Ingram

”LaVette!,” Bettye LaVette

Best Folk Album

“Traveling Wildfire,” Dom Flemons

”I Only See the Moon,” the Milk Carton Kids

”Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live),” Joni Mitchell

”Celebrants,” Nickel Creek

”Jubilee,” Old Crow Medicine Show

”Seven Psalms,” Paul Simon

”Folkocracy,” Rufus Wainwright

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“New Beginnings,” Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

”Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

”Live: Orpheum Theater Nola,” Lost Bayou Ramblers and Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

”Made in New Orleans,” New Breed Brass Band

”Too Much to Hold,” New Orleans Nightcrawlers

”Live at the Maple Leaf,” the Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“All Things,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“God Is Good,” Stanley Brown featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard and Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard and Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans and Marvin L. Winans, songwriters

“Lord Do It for Me (Live),” Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez and Kerry Douglas, songwriters

“God Is,” Melvin Crispell III

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Your Power,” Lecrae and Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Believe,” Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley and Blessing Offor, songwriters

“Firm Foundation (He Won’t) (Live),” Cody Carnes

“Thank God I Do,” Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle and Jason Ingram, songwriters

“Love Me Like I Am,” For King & Country featuring Jordin Sparks

“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett

“I Love You,” Erica Campbell

”Hymns (Live),” Tasha Cobbs Leonard

”The Maverick Way,” Maverick City Music

”My Truth,” Jonathan McReynolds

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae

“My Tribe,” Blessing Offor

”Emanuel,” Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

”Lauren Daigle,” Lauren Daigle

”I Believe,” Phil Wickham

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Echoes of the South,” Blind Boys of Alabama

“Tribute to the King,” the Blackwood Brothers Quartet

”Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times,” Becky Isaacs Bowman

”Meet Me at the Cross,” Brian Free & Assurance

”Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light,” Gaither Vocal Band

Best Latin Pop Album

“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán

”Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor

”A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas

”La Neta,” Pedro Capó

”Don Juan,” Maluma

Best Música Urbana Album

“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro

”Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G

”Data,” Tainy

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Martínez,” Cabra

”Leche De Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico

”Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes

”De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade

”EADDA9223,” Fito Paez

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

“Génesis,” Peso Pluma

“Bordado a Mano,” Ana Bárbara

”La Sánchez,” Lila Downs

”Motherflower,” Flor de Toloache

”Amor Como en Las Películas De Antes,” Lupita Infante

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022),” Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

”Voy a Ti,” Luis Figueroa”Niche Sinfónico,” Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

”Vida,” Omara Portuondo

”Mimy & Tony,” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

”Escalona Nunca se Había Grabado Así,” Carlos Vives

Best Global Music Performance

“Pashto,” Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

“Shadow Forces,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily

”Alone,” Burna Boy

”Feel,” Davido

”Milagro y Disastre,” Silvana Estrada

”Abundance in Millets,” Falu and Gaurav Shah (featuring PM Narendra Modi)

”Todo Colores,” Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas

Best African Music Performance

“Water,” Tyla

“Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide

”City Boys,” Burna Boy

”Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys

”Rush,” Ayra Starr

Best Global Music Album

“This Moment,” Shakti

“Epifanías,” Susana Baca

”History,” Bokanté

”I Told Them…,” Burna Boy

”Timeless,” Davido

Best Reggae Album

“Colors of Royal,” Julian Marley & Antaeus

“Born for Greatness,” Buju Banton

”Simma,” Beenie Man

”Cali Roots Riddim 2023,” Collie Buddz

”No Destroyer,” Burning Spear

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

“Aquamarine,” Kirsten Agresta-Copely

”Moments of Beauty,” Omar Akram

”Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks),” Ólafur Arnalds

”Ocean Dreaming Ocean,” David Darling and Hans Christian

”So She Howls,” Carla Patullo featuring Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet

Best Children’s Music Album

“We Grow Together Preschool Songs,” 123 Andrés

“Ahhhhh!,” Andrew & Polly

”Ancestars,” Pierce Freelon and Nnenna Freelon

”Hip Hope for Kids!,” DJ Willy Wow!

”Taste the Sky,” Uncle Jumbo

Best Comedy Album

“I Wish You Would,” Trevor Noah

”I’m an Entertainer,” Wanda Sykes

”Selective Outrage,” Chris Rock

”Someone You Love,” Sarah Silverman

”What’s in a Name?,” Dave Chappelle

Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama

“Big Tree,” Meryl Streep

”Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder,” William Shatner

”The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin

”It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism,” Sen. Bernie Sanders

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Barbie: The Album” (Various Artists)

“Aurora,” (Daisy Jones & the Six)

”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By” (Various Artists)

”Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3″ (Various Artists)

”Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Weird Al Yankovic

Best Score Soundtrack, Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

”The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

”Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

”Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Score Soundtrack, Video Games & Other Interactive Media

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” Sarah Schachner, composer

“God of War Ragnarök,” Bear McCreary, composer

“Hogwarts Legacy,” Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers “Sea,” composers

“Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical,” Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie: The Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Barbie World” from “Barbie: The Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” from “Barbie: The Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie: The Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

Best Music Video

“I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles), Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin and Laura Thomas, video producers

“In Your Love” (Tyler Childers), Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thornton and Whitney Wolanin, video producers

“What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish), Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers

“Count Me Out” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“Rush” (Troye Sivan), Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer

Best Music Film

“Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer

“How I’m Feeling Now” (Lewis Capaldi), Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis and Alice Rhodes, video producers

“Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour” (Kendrick Lamar), Mike Carson, Dave Free and Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke and Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“I Am Everything” (Little Richard), Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman and Liz Yale Marsh, video producers

“Dear Mama” (Tupac Shakur), Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins and Stef Smith, video producers

Best Recording Package

“Stumpwork,” Luke Brooks and James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)

“The Art of Forgetting,” Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)

”Cadenza 21′,” Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)

”Electrophonic Chronic,” Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)

”Gravity Falls,” Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)

“Migration,” Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“For the Birds: The Birdsong Project,” Jeri Heiden and John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)

“The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel,” Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy and Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)

“Gieo,” Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)

“Inside: Deluxe Box Set,” Bo Burnham and Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)

“Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition,” Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)

Best Album Notes

“Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live),” Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)

“I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn,” Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)

“Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions,” Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)

“Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971,” Jeff Place and John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)

“Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos,” Robert Gordon and Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

“Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17,” Steve Berkowitz and Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo, Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw and Mark Wilder, mastering engineers (Bob Dylan)

“The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922,” Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

“Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971,” Jeff Place and John Troutman, compilation producers; Randy LeRoy and Charlie Pilzer, mastering engineers; Mike Petillo and Charlie Pilzer, restoration engineers (Various Artists)

“Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition,” Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan and Hal Willner, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer; John Baldwin, restoration engineer (Lou Reed)

“Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos,” Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith and Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Jaguar II,” John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue and Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)

“Desire, I Want to Turn Into You,” Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek and Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi and Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)

“History,” Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)

“Multitudes,” Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge and Blake Mills, engineers (Feist)

“The Record,” Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit and Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“The Blue Hour,” Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps and John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova and A Far Cry)

“Contemporary American Composers,” David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

“Fandango,” Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul - Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor,” Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)

“Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces,” Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Brian Pidgeon

Best Remixed Recording

“Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix),” Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)

“Alien Love Call,” Badbadnotgood, remixers (Turnstile and Badbadnotgood featuring Blood Orange)

“New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix),” Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)

“Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix),” Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)

“Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix),” Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)

Best Immersive Audio Album

“The Diary of Alicia Keys,” George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys and Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)

“Act 3 (Immersive Edition),” Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate)

“Blue Clear Sky,” Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait)

“God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack),” Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro and Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Bear McCreary)

“Silence Between Songs,” Aaron Short, immersive mastering engineer (Madison Beer)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Amerikkan Skin,” Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin featuring Angela Davis)

“Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)

“Cutey and the Dragon,” Gordon Goodwin and Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)

“Helena’s Theme,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Motion,” Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Angels We Have Heard on High,” Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)

“Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)

“Folsom Prison Blues,” John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin and Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution featuring Tommy Emmanuel)

“I Remember,” Mingus Hilario Duran, arranger (Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band featuring Paquito D’Rivera)

“Paint It Black,” Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon and Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday Addams)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“April in Paris,” Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)

“Com Que Voz (Live),” John Beasley and Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley and Metropole Orkest)

“Fenestra,” Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

“In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning,” Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye, Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)

“Lush Life,” Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)

Best Orchestral Performance

“Adès: Dante,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces,” Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy,” JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

“Blanchard: Champion,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Corigliano: The Lord of Cries,” Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott and David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project and Odyssey Opera Chorus)

“Little: Black Lodge,” Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee and David T. Little, producers (the Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)

Best Choral Performance

“Carols After a Plague,” Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“The House of Belonging,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)

“Ligeti: Lux Aeterna,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)

“Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil,” Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)

“Saariaho: Reconnaissance,” Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“American Stories,” Anthony McGill and Pacifica Quartet

“Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3,” Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax and Leonidas Kavakos

“Between Breaths,” Third Coast Percussion

“Rough Magic,” Roomful of Teeth

“Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker,” Catalyst Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light,” Robert Black

”Akiho: Cylinders,” Andy Akiho

”The American Project,” Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)

”Difficult Grace,” Seth Parker Woods

”Of Love,” Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Because,” Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist

”Broken Branches,” Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist

”40@40,” Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist”Rising,” Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist

”Walking in the Dark,” Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

“Fandango,” Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

“Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?,” Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer

“Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright,” Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

“Passion for Bach and Coltrane,” Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith and A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown and Mark Dover, producers

“Sardinia,” Chick Corea; Chick Corea and Bernie Kirsh, producers

“Sculptures,” Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho and Sean Dixon, producers

“Zodiac Suite,” Aaron Diehl Trio & the Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl and Eric Jacobsen, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Adès: Dante,” Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Akiho: In That Space, at That Time,” Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl and Omaha Symphony)

“Brittelle: Psychedelics,” William Brittelle, composer (Roomful of Teeth)

“Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright,” Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan and Bergen Philharmonic)

“Montgomery: Rounds,” Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry and Roomful of Teeth)

