‘A good way to ruin your night out’: 2 Metallica fans banned after stadium incident

Two Metallica fans received lifetime bans from an Australian stadium after they climbed a speaker tower during the heavy metal band’s show in Perth.

Beau William Loch Rollings, 20, and Rory Hugh Culbert, 23, jumped a safety barrier and scaled the central tower inside Optus Stadium on Nov. 1, hanging on to the structure for approximately 20 minutes while the concert continued.

Both men pleaded guilty to trespassing charges.

Enter the judge.

Perth Magistrate Ruth Dineen said that “something that seemed funny at the time” had resulted in the men’s arrests.

The judge added that the men’s stunt was “an incredibly stupid thing to do and a good way to ruin your night out.”

Rollings was fined $1,000 and was ordered to pay $308.80 in court costs. Culbert received a similar sentence.

Defense lawyer Rachael Gemmell described the incident as “just stupid behavior.”

Metallica was playing in Australia as part of its M72 World Tour.

