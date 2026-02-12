GoFundMe set up for family of James Van Der Beek after actor’s death

A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of the family of “Dawson’s Creek” actor James Van Der Beek.

Van Der Beek died on Feb. 11 after a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, People magazine reported. He was diagnosed in 2023 but shared his diagnosis in 2024.

Friends of Kimberly Van Der Beek, who set up the fundraiser, wrote, “Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care.”

The website went on to say, “The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

Kimberly Van Der Beek shared the fundraiser on social media, writing, people wanted to “support me and our children during this time,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

The actor had sold memorabilia from his career to help cover the cost of his treatment, including props and parts of his wardrobe from “Dawson’s Creek,” Variety reported.

In less than 24 hours after news of his death was announced, the fundraiser had earned $1.57 million from more than 31,000 donations.

Fans of the actor donated, including one who wrote, “James, you were part of my teenage years. Thank you for the wonderful memories you gave us through Dawson. Sending love and support to your family.”

Some of the top donors gave $10,000 or more each.

Guardant Health donated $25,000. The company had posted that he was the first brand ambassador for its Shield blood test for colorectal cancer.

“Wicked” director Jon Chu donated $10,000.

The Marla Maples Foundation donated $5,000.

People magazine said the initial goal was $250,000, but it continued to increase as people gave.

James Van Der Beek left behind his wife and their six children.

0 of 20

©2026 Cox Media Group