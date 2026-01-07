Girl Scout Cookie season starts; new cookie added to lineup

Start clearing out the pantry, it is Girl Scout Cookie season.

With the new year comes a new cookie to the lineup of classics such as Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.

This year, the Girl Scouts of the USA is introducing Exploremores, which are described as “a rocky road ice cream — inspired sandwich cookie” and are “filled with delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond — flavored crème,” the organization said in a news release.

Not only do the cookie sales help satisfy a person’s sweet tooth, the annual campaign, which runs from January to April, “provides invaluable entrepreneurial skills for Girl Scouts across the country and funds experiences such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp.”

All proceeds stay with local councils and troops, the Girl Scouts said.

How can you buy this year’s cookies?

Simple, ask a scout, or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder and enter your ZIP code to find booths or online sales.

Click here for more information, including on how to join a troop.

©2026 Cox Media Group