Giant Schnauzer Monty wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

NEW YORK — A Giant Schnauzer named Monty won Best in Show at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Monty, according to People magazine, is the first Giant Schnauzer to win the title, beating 2,500 other dogs in more than 200 breeds.

His registered name is GCHG CH Hearthmore’s Wintergreen Mountain, and is co-owned by handler Katie Bernardin, Sandra Nordstrom and Cherlann Ambrose, NJ.com reported.

He took the Best in Breed beating other Giant Schnauzers to move to the Best in Group, dominating the Working Group category.

Giant Schnauzers come from the Bavarian Alps and date back to the 1800s, NJ.com reported. They were used to drive cattle to market, as well as guard or police dogs. They were recognized by the American Kennel Club in 1930.

Monty then proved that he was the best of all the dogs at Madison Square Garden, taking the top spot from runner-up Bourbon the Whippet from the Hounds, winner of the Reserve Best in Show, and the rest of the finalists:

Mercedes the German Shepherd - Herding Group

Neal the Bichon Frisé - Non-Sporting Group

Comet the Shih Tzu - Toy Group

Freddie the English Springer Spaniel - Sporting Group

Archer the Sky Terrier - Terrier Group

This isn’t the only title Monty has won. He was named Best in Show at the 2024 AKC National Championship. He also won the working group at Westminster in 2023 and 2024, NJ.com reported.

Last year, Sage, the Miniature Poodle, was named Best in Show at Westminster, USA Today reported.

