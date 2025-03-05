Gene Hackman death: Authorities misidentify deceased dog in initial investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities in New Mexico misidentified a deceased dog while investigating the deaths of two-time Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, a pet care specialist said.

Bear, the couple’s German shepherd, survived along with a second dog named Nikita, according to The Associated Press. However, their 12-year-old Australian Kelpie mixed-breed, Zinna, was the dog found in a closed crate in their home, USA Today reported.

Zinna’s body was found in a closed crate in the home, according to Joey Padilla, the newspaper reported. Padilla took the surviving dogs to his facility, Santa Fe Tails.

Zinna “was always attached to Betsy at the hip and it was a beautiful relationship,” Padilla said in an email statement Tuesday, according to the AP. “Zinna went from being a returned shelter dog to this incredible companion under Betsy’s hand.”

Authorities continue to investigate after the bodies of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were discovered on Feb. 26 at their home in Santa Fe. According to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, the couple may have died up to two weeks before their bodies were found, the AP reported.

Authorities did not perform a necropsy on Zinna, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told the news organization.

It was unclear how Zinna was misidentified in the report, according to USA Today. Denise Womack-Avila, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office who is leading the investigation, told the newspaper she had not heard about the mistaken identity.

Woman-Avila said investigators may have just misidentified the breed.

“Our deputies do not deal with canines on a daily basis and I cannot currently speak to the condition or state of the dog’s body upon discovery,” Womack-Avila said in a text message response to USA Today.

Padillo said he would take care of the two surviving dogs until attorneys sort out the couple’s will and determine whether there is any mention of what to do with the dogs, according to the newspaper. Padillo said the animals will not be taken to a shelter.

After an investigation into possible gas leaks and carbon monoxide in the house, New Mexico Gas Co. confirmed there were “no significant findings” related to the deaths of Hackman and Arakawa, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The company did find a few minor code violations “not involving gas leaks or carbon monoxide,” the newspaper reported, citing the sheriff’s office.

Hackman, who won Academy Awards for his roles in “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven,” lived in Santa Fe for more than three decades, the New Mexican reported.

