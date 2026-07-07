Garth Brooks returns to roots, hits the road for new tour

Garth Brooks is once again hitting the road and will be performing in arenas all across the country.

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The “Friends in Low Places” singer will kick off his Blame It All On My Roots tour with two nights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Aug. 21 and 22. The rest of the dates have not been released.

He’s calling it his “retro arena era” and will harken back to his 1996 Drum Pod tour, which “redefined what a live show could be, and what it could leave behind” and was the basis of the Double Live album.

He said the Drum Pod will return for the new tour and will once again record the performances for his “Killer Live” release.

“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box,” Brooks said. “The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

Brooks retired in 2000 but returned to the stage in 2009 for a series of shows at the Wynn Las Vegas, and he had several other tours and residencies, including his final one, which wrapped last year, Billboard reported.

Tickets for the Indianapolis dates go on sale on Ticketmaster on July 17 at 10 a.m. ET. There are no pre-sales or advance box office sales. All tickets will go on sale at the same time, according to the tour website.

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