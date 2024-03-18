Former college football player, NFL scout indicted for murdering girlfriend, unborn child

A former college football player and Tennessee Titans scout has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the deaths of his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn fetus, according to the Tennessean.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Blaise Taylor, 28, was arrested on Thursday after being indicted in the 2023 deaths of his girlfriend and her child, whom he is “alleged to have fathered.”

Jade Benning died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 6, 2023, her 25th birthday, police said. She had been rushed to the hospital by ambulance on the night of Feb. 25, 2023, after Taylor telephoned 911 at 9:38 p.m., saying Benning appeared to be having an allergic reaction to something.

Benning never regained consciousness. Her unborn fetus died on Feb. 27, 2023, police said in the statement.

A Nashville grand jury indictment charged Taylor with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths, according to police. He is “alleged to have poisoned” Benning “without her knowledge while visiting her Lebanon Pike apartment” in February 2023, police claim.

He was arrested by United States Marshals in Utah and is being held without bail at the Cache County Jail in Logan, Utah, jail records show.

According to police, Taylor moved to Utah after the two deaths. He will be returned to Nashville, police said.

Taylor’s father, Trooper Taylor, is an associate head coach on offense and running backs coach at Texas A&M.

Taylor started as a defensive back at Arkansas State from 2014 to 2017. He was hired by Texas A&M’s defensive staff on March 6, the one-year anniversary of Benning’s death.

