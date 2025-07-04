Trending

Florida couple uncovers 3.36-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Florida couple found the gem in their third bucket.
Gem of a find: Scott and Jennifer Freitas uncovered a 3.36-carat white diamond. (Lovejoy Diamond Screens)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A Florida couple uncovered a gem of a find on Tuesday.

Scott and Jennifer Freitas, of Tampa, said they unearthed a 3.36-carat white diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Lovejoy Diamond Screens officials publicized the couple’s find in a Facebook post.

Lovejoy rents equipment for diamond mining at the park, including screens for sifting.

The couple rented a wagon package and found the diamond on their third bucket.

“It’s kind of a unicorn,” Scott Freitas said.

Photographs accompanying the social media post include a picture of the diamond with a certification card from the prk.

The Lovejoy post stated that Crater of Diamonds State Park will issue a press release “in a week or two.”

“But (we) wanted to give y’all a sneak peek!” the company stated.

