Fashion designer Pam Hogg dies

A fashion designer known for dressing stars such as Rihanna, Kate Moss, Lady Gaga and Kylie Minogue has died.

Pam Hogg was in her 60s but did not disclose her age, the BBC explained.

Her death was announced by family members on Instagram, saying that she was in hospice and died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.

Garbage singer Shirley Manson called Hogg “our reverend Scottish fashion queen.”

TMZ said Hogg had studied at the Glasgow School of Art, launching her first fashion collection in 1981.

In addition to designing for rock stars, Princess Diana wore one of Hogg’s creations and Princess Eugenie wore a hat she made in 2013, TMZ reported.

She also created the 2016 statuette for the BRIT Awards, Rolling Stone reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group