Evan Ellingson, former child actor, dies at 35

Evan Ellingson, a former actor best known for his roles in “CSI: Miami” and the film “My Sister’s Keeper,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 35.

Ellingson was found dead in a bedroom in Fontana, California, on Nov. 5, according to documents obtained by E! News from the San Bernardino County coroner. He was found just after 11:30 a.m., People reported, citing the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

His cause of death was not immediately known, although no foul play is suspected, according to TMZ.

Ellingson’s father, Michael, told TMZ that he was found at a sober-living home and that his death came as a complete surprise to his family. He had struggled in the past with drugs but recently seemed to be doing better, the entertainment news site reported.

Ellingson began acting in 2001 when he appeared in a made-for-TV movie, “Living in Fear,” and an episode of “General Hospital.” He appeared in a handful of other TV shows and movies before landing one of his most memorable roles, playing Jesse in 2009′s “My Sister’s Keeper,” which starred Cameron Diaz, Abigail Breslin, Alec Baldwin and Joan Cusack.

His credits included several appearances on the TV series “24″ and “Titus,” and in 18 episodes of “CSI: Miami.” He also held roles in films including “The Bondage” and “Letters from Iwo Jima,” both released in 2006.

He did not appear to have continued acting after 2010, according to IMDB.

